Man charged in East Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — A man has been charged in connection to a shooting in East Pittsburgh Saturday night .

According to Allegheny County Police, George Murphy, 40, is facing aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm, and recklessly endangering another person charges.

Police were called to the 100 block Prospect Drive around 7:44pm for a shots fired call. When first responders arrived to the scene they located an adult man who had been shot in his shoulder.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No one else was injured during this shooting.

