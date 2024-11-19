Pittsburgh City Council proposes zoning change to address homelessness

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council members are pushing for a zoning change to help address the city’s ongoing homelessness crisis. The proposal aims to create tiny home communities and convert vacant buildings into transitional housing.

Councilmembers Deb Gross and Anthony Coghill say the city’s shelter system is overwhelmed, with no available space for people who are homeless.

“If you are outdoors and trying to get into a shelter, there is no place for you today and no place for you tomorrow,” Gross said.

The proposed zoning change would allow for the conversion of empty motels, apartment buildings, and other structures into temporary housing. The targeted areas for these changes span across the city, with key locations along the rivers and in neighborhoods such as Fairywood, Highland Park, and along Banksville Road.

“This is the most critical piece,” Coghill said. “Without the proper zoning and legislation, all the shiny new plans we’ve developed won’t move forward.”

The zoning bill was pulled from a larger package of fair housing legislation in an effort to expedite the process. The previous legislation was developed in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office and the Planning Commission. Councilmembers hope to have the bill passed before next winter to provide more housing options for those living in tents.

The bill will be discussed by the City Council Standing Committee next Wednesday. If approved, it will be sent back to the Planning Commission for further review.

