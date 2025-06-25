Pittsburgh city leaders meet with concerned East Liberty neighbors days after mass shooting

PITTSBURGH — Days after a mass shooting that injured more than a dozen people rattled East Liberty, a teenager is now facing charges.

Pittsburgh police say Kyree McCray has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license and receiving stolen property. He’s not being charged with the shooting.

And, as the investigation into the gunfire continues, neighbors packed a meeting on Wednesday to ask the city to do more. Channel 11’s Talia Kirkland was at that meeting and took their concerns to the mayor.

“This is where I used to play at so to me this is extremely important,” Mayor Ed Gainey said.

Gainey and City Councilman Khari Mosley visited Garland Park, where the shooting happened, to talk with community members impacted by the violence.

“We are also going to make sure that we have clear access to the camera so that the camera can look directly over here and it’ll be able to catch what’s going on,” Gainey said.

Gainey and Mosley provided an immediate action plan and ensured residents that police details would be increased, along with other safety measures like keeping the park’s lights on throughout the evening.

“It’s important to have celebratory gatherings, we want people to be able to come together and enjoy themselves, but we have to be able to supervise and have it regulated and have adults know what’s going [on],” Mosley said.

Mosley asked residents to reach out to his office directly whenn issues like large gatherings arise so that they can stop the threat of violence before it happens by working with the police and community outreach groups.

The meeting at the park followed an afternoon community group meeting where residents voiced their concerns.

“I could look out my back window and see these young people running.”

Many in the room were awoken by gunshots and screams of terror on Sunday night.

“There is a certain amount of safety that you should feel in your home, and I will speak for myself, I didn’t feel too safe Sunday night.”

Mosley said it will take a collaborative effort, but wants to include young people in the conversation.

“We have to have intergenerational communication cant just talk at the young people we have to hear from them and what they want.”

