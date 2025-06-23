Multiple people shot in East Liberty late last night

PITTSBURGH — Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting in East Liberty.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting near North St. Clair Street and Broad Street where they say multiple people were shot. Three people taken to the hospital by ambulance, two other people took themselves to the hospital, and approximately ten others were treated at the scene with graze wounds or other injuries.

Of those transported, one had a gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition, another with a gunshot wound was listed in serious condition, but later listed in critical condition, and the third person who was transported with a graze wound and listed in stable condition.

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating, and the Mobile Crime Unit was called to the scene to process evidence, including recovered shell casings. They are also looking at any and all available footage of the incident.

According to police, at this time there have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

