Pittsburgh cooling centers to remain open

PITTSBURGH — Cooling centers throughout the City of Pittsburgh will remain open on Saturday, June 22, as the heat wave continues.

The centers will be open from noon to 7 p.m.

These six Healthy Active Living Centers will activate as Cooling Centers:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15216



412-567-7290



Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15212



412-766-4656



Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15217



412-422-6551



Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road



Pittsburgh, PA 15208



412-244-4190



Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15204



412-777-5012



South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets



Pittsburgh, PA 15203

