Pittsburgh cooling centers to remain open

PITTSBURGH — Cooling centers throughout the City of Pittsburgh will remain open on Saturday, June 22, as the heat wave continues.
The centers will be open from noon to 7 p.m.
These six Healthy Active Living Centers will activate as Cooling Centers:
- Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 1555 Broadway Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- 412-567-7290
- Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 3515 McClure Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15212
- 412-766-4656
- Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 745 Greenfield Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15217
- 412-422-6551
- Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 7321 Frankstown Road
- Pittsburgh, PA 15208
- 412-244-4190
- Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 720 Sherwood Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15204
- 412-777-5012
- South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 12th & Bingham Streets
- Pittsburgh, PA 15203
