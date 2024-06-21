Local

Pittsburgh cooling centers to remain open

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh Skyline (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — Cooling centers throughout the City of Pittsburgh will remain open on Saturday, June 22, as the heat wave continues.

The centers will be open from noon to 7 p.m.

These six Healthy Active Living Centers will activate as Cooling Centers:

  • Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 1555 Broadway Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15216
    • 412-567-7290
  • Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 3515 McClure Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
    • 412-766-4656
  • Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 745 Greenfield Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15217
    • 412-422-6551
  • Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 7321 Frankstown Road
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15208
    • 412-244-4190
  • Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 720 Sherwood Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15204
    • 412-777-5012
  • South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 12th & Bingham Streets
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15203

    Most Read