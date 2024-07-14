Local

Pittsburgh Cooling Centers to stay open Monday, Tuesday

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WPXI - summer heat

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is keeping Cooling Centers open as temperatures could approach triple digits early in the week.

Forecasted temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees again on Monday and could get close to 100 degrees on Tuesday, so city officials decided to keep the six CitiParks Healthy Active Living Centers open as Cooling Centers from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The locations of the cooling centers are as follows:

  • Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 1555 Broadway Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15216
    • 412-567-7290
  • Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 3515 McClure Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
    • 412-766-4656
  • Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 745 Greenfield Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15217
    • 412-422-6551
  • Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 7321 Frankstown Road
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15208
    • 412-244-4190
  • Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 720 Sherwood Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15204
    • 412-777-5012
  • South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 12th & Bingham Streets
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Trump injured in assassination attempt at rally in Butler; 1 attendee, suspected shooter killed
  • FBI seeking information, digital media from shooting at Trump rally in Butler County
  • STATEMENTS: Local, national officials condemn violence following shooting at Trump rally
  • VIDEO: Shots fired at Trump Rally, Former President Donald Trump rushed off stage
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read