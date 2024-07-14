FBI seeking information, digital media from shooting at Trump rally in Butler County

PITTSBURGH — The FBI in Pittsburgh is seeking information and images from the public concerning the shooting at the Trump rally in Butler County on Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump was injured and two other people were killed, including the suspected shooter. Two other people were critically injured.

The FBI is asking for any digital media, including photos, video recordings or audio recordings, related to the shooting. You can submit those here.

Anyone wishing to report any other information related to the shooting should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov

