Local

STATEMENTS: Local, national officials condemn violence following shooting at Trump rally

By WPXI.com News Staff

Shots fired at Trump Rally, Donald Trump rushed off stage Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar)

By WPXI.com News Staff

Local and national officials, including President Joe Biden and Governor Josh Shapiro, are releasing statements, offering condolences and condemning violence after Former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage after shots were fired while he was rallying in Butler County.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more. Click here to read live updates

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden said he has been briefed on the shooting at the Trump rally. He said he is “grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well.”

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris issued a statement saying that she was relieved that Donald Trump was not seriously injured.

Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro issued a statement after the incident saying that violence against any political figure is unacceptable.

Senator Bob Casey

Sen. Bob Casey said that he is monitoring the situation, adding that “political violence is never acceptable.”

Dave McCormick

Dave McCormick was at the campaign rally when shots rang out. McCormick was there to show his support with Donald Trump who was backing him in his Senate campaign.

Senator John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman said he’s “appalled” by the violence and extends his condolences to those injured.

Sean Parnell

Sean Parnell was also in attendance at the rally. Parnell is a veteran who ran for Congress and was backed by Trump in the past.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey issued a statement condemning political violence. Gainey said:

“Violence is not the way to resolve our political differences and the actions taken in Butler County have no place in our country. I wish former President Trump a quick recovery and offer our prayers to the family of the other victims.”

Donald Trump Jr. & Eric Trump

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump issued a statement expressing love for her father and gratitude towards the men who protected him.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Person dies after colliding with docked boat while waterskiing in Washington County
  • Many Strip District business owners concerned over proposed Penn Avenue project
  • Uniontown shooting that killed father was murder-for-hire plot, state police say
  • VIDEO: ‘A public nuisance’: Family of woman killed in mass shooting at Penn Hills bar files lawsuit
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read