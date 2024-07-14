STATEMENTS: Local, national officials condemn violence following shooting at Trump rally

Local and national officials, including President Joe Biden and Governor Josh Shapiro, are releasing statements, offering condolences and condemning violence after Former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage after shots were fired while he was rallying in Butler County.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden said he has been briefed on the shooting at the Trump rally. He said he is “grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well.”

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.



I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.



Jill and I are grateful to the Secret… — President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris issued a statement saying that she was relieved that Donald Trump was not seriously injured.

I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump’s event in Pennsylvania.



Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting.



We are grateful to… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 14, 2024

Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro issued a statement after the incident saying that violence against any political figure is unacceptable.

Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable.



It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States.



I have been briefed on the situation. @PAStatePolice are on the scene in Butler County and working with our federal and local… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) July 13, 2024

Senator Bob Casey

Sen. Bob Casey said that he is monitoring the situation, adding that “political violence is never acceptable.”

Dave McCormick

Dave McCormick was at the campaign rally when shots rang out. McCormick was there to show his support with Donald Trump who was backing him in his Senate campaign.

Dina and I are praying for President Trump and all who were injured today in Butler PA. — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) July 13, 2024

Senator John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman said he’s “appalled” by the violence and extends his condolences to those injured.

I am appalled and condemn in the strongest terms this violence in Butler.



I extend my condolences to those injured and wish a speedy and full recovery for Mr. Trump. — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) July 13, 2024

Sean Parnell

Sean Parnell was also in attendance at the rally. Parnell is a veteran who ran for Congress and was backed by Trump in the past.

I am ok. Just pray for those who were hit.



Pray for President Trump.



Pray for our nation.



We will ENDURE. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) July 13, 2024

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey issued a statement condemning political violence. Gainey said:

“Violence is not the way to resolve our political differences and the actions taken in Butler County have no place in our country. I wish former President Trump a quick recovery and offer our prayers to the family of the other victims.”

Donald Trump Jr. & Eric Trump

He'll never stop fighting to Save America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qT4Vd0sVTm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2024

This is the fighter America needs! pic.twitter.com/77xES5kBRO — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 14, 2024

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump issued a statement expressing love for her father and gratitude towards the men who protected him.

Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our… — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2024

