Pittsburgh councilman takes action after 11 Investigates report on landslide threatening business

Action is coming out of an exclusive 11 Investigates story about a landslide threatening a local business.

It’s the second time in the past three years a hillside has started sliding toward a convenience store and gas station, and now a Pittsburgh City Councilman is stepping in to help out.

The hillside is owned by the City of Pittsburgh. Councilman Bobby Wilson told Channel 11 that the city needs to take care of it, so this popular local business doesn’t take a hit again.

“We have to do something about it, make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Wilson said.

But, it’s already started happening again.

As Earle told you we told you last week, dirt and debris have pushed up against Bob Spehar’s convenience store and gas station in Spring Garden.

“I was shocked when I saw this. I didn’t expect to see this,” Spehar said earlier this month.

The same thing happened two and half years ago when the hillside came crashing into his business, taking out a concrete block wall, and destroying supplies and equipment.

His wife barely made it out.

“My wife was in the kitchen. She just walked out and boom the building came down,” Spehar said.

Neither his insurance nor the city would cover any of his damages, but Spehar rebuilt after the city hauled away the dirt and debris.

But now it’s sliding again.

“This is a local gas station that everyone loves so to keep this is essential,” said Councilman Wilson.

When Channel 11 reached out to Councilman Wilson, he sent a city inspector out that same day.

Spehar said another inspector returned, took photos, and told him the city is working on a solution.

Spehar has been at the location for nearly 50 years.

He’s afraid that one more big rain could wash away the hillside and destroy his building again. The last time this happened, Spehar said the city told him the hill would be fine.

He’s hoping the city will build a retaining wall to stabilize the hillside once and for all.

“We don’t want to see that place go away. I think a lot of locals, we rely on just the convenience of that, and there’s not really many of them around anymore so a lot of people like that, that locally owned business,” Wilson said.

11 Investigates spoke with Spehar Tuesday afternoon, and he said he’s still waiting for a response from the city, but he’s optimistic something will get done this time.

