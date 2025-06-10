Pittsburgh demonstrators rally in support of California immigration raid protestors

PITTSBURGH — Tensions in the immigrant community are rising as protests over ICE raids continue in Los Angeles. On Monday, Pittsburgh saw its own demonstrations, as some fear immigration raids will pick up in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey was among the hundreds of demonstrators and union members who rallied outside the federal building in downtown Pittsburgh today in solidarity with protesters in California.

“We are here to call for the release of our SEIU brother, United Steel Workers’ West President David Huerta. He and everyone who was detained in Los Angeles while peacefully demonstrating belong at home with their families,” rally attendee Emilio Cano said.

“What you’re seeing is the slow and very uncomfortable realization that this is not targeted at criminals,” said Joseph Murphy, who works as an immigration lawyer in Pittsburgh.

He said Pittsburgh has been the target of immigration raids in recent months and believes that will continue.

“Although we don’t fit strictly the definition of sanctuary city, that’s in my mind…we do fit the definition of sanctuary city in President Trump’s mind,” Murphy said.

“Being a neighbor here in Pittsburgh isn’t just being a neighbor for some, but it’s being a neighbor for all,” Jaime Martinez said.

He is the community defense organizer at Casa San Jose, a resource center that advocates for the Latino Community in Pittsburgh. The organization said it’s encouraging everyone to know their rights.

Monica Ruiz is the best executive director at Casa San Jose.

“ICE doesn’t respect any sort of safe space and so that’s why we need to be informed and educated on our rights as to what we can and should do should ICE show up,” she said.

The Department of Homeland Security last month released a list of so-called “Sanctuary jurisdictions” it considers to be in violation of federal immigration laws.

Pittsburgh and Allegheny County were on that list. Days later, the list was removed from the department’s website.

