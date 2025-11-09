Pittsburgh firefighters, Operation Warm provide kids with free winter coats

PITTSBURGH — Local firefighters helped make sure kids have a warm coat for the winter.

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Fire Fighters Foundation held its annual warm winter coat giveaway in the city’s Hazelwood neighborhood.

Kids from kindergarten throuhg fifth grade had the opportunity to get a coat, a hat and gloves, all through the foundation and the national nonprofit Operation Warm.

“We are seeing a lot of families coming in here that are very happy, very thankful,” said Pittsburgh Fire Fighters IAFF Local 1 President Ralph Sicuro. “Because with the tight budgets they have at home, they’re not able to go and spend that money. Instead of the kids wearing a sweatshirt all winter long, they’ll be able to be in a nice warm coat.”

Organizers said they expected around 2,000 coats to be handed out this year.

