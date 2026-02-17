Pittsburgh firm to acquire 214 wireless towers for up to $297M

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based Everest Infrastructure Partners is acquiring a portfolio of 214 wireless communications towers from ATN International for up to $297 million. The towers are located in the southwestern United States.

ATN (NASDAQ:ATNI), based in Beverly, Massachusetts, announced the deal, an all-cash transaction expected to close by mid-year, and plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt, invest in its existing operations and advance select growth opportunities.

Everest, based at Nova Place on Pittsburgh’s North Side, was founded in 2015. Privately owned, it owns and markets thousands of wireless communications towers, rooftop locations, tower ground leases and indoor wireless systems and provides infrastructure to wireless carriers including every major network operator in the U.S. Five years ago, Everest began international expansion and now operates in Australia, New Zealand and Portugal.

