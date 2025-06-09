Pittsburgh man accused of attempted kidnapping, flashing victims

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges after police say he tried to kidnap two people, including a 3-year-old, and flashed them and another person.

Court records show William Joseph Hunter, 39, was arrested on Saturday. He is charged with attempted kidnapping, indecent exposure, attempted unlawful restraint, endangering children and related charges.

Police say they received reports that Hunter had exposed himself in front of an adult walking with their three-year-old child along Brownsville Road. He reportedly tried to drag them into a vehicle, but they got away.

Later, another adult reported that Hunter exposed himself in front of her while she was walking along Jane Street, police say. He reportedly followed her until she entered a business.

Police say they identified Hunter through the vehicle’s license plate. He was arrested outside his home.

Both adults reportedly identified Hunter after his arrest.

