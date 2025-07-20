Pittsburgh man accused of attempted homicide of 10-month-old baby

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges after police say he critically injured a child.

According to court documents, Dominic Pinnick, 18, was looking after a 10-month-old baby while one of his parents went to get food and visit a family member.

Emergency crews were called to the 7100 block of Kedron Street at 4:18 p.m. on Friday for reports of a baby who had fallen off a bed.

The baby was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital. Court documents said he had a brain bleed and swelling to his brain, which led to an emergency surgery. He also appeared to have injuries on his chest and a possible broken arm. The injuries were reported to be suspicious.

Police said they interviewed Pinnick on Saturday. According to court paperwork, he told police he went to console the baby, whom he found crying on the floor on the side of the bed. They said he admitted to hitting the baby’s head three or four times on the wooden canopy bed posts in the bedroom, aggressively rocking him and aggressively rubbing the back of his head after he grew frustrated when his attempts to get the baby to stop crying were unsuccessful.

At this time, investigators do not expect the baby to survive and said they plan to file homicide charges in the future.

