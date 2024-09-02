Pittsburgh man assaulted, kidnapped woman who owed him money, police say

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges for an alleged kidnapping.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to Crucible Street for an assault on Aug. 30 at around 4:40 p.m. Upon arrival, the caller told police her mother had been kidnapped.

Witnesses reported a man named Jewell Hall arrived at the house because two people inside owed him money, court documents said. They said he assaulted and choked one of the victims and threatened to kill another if he didn’t get the money he was owed. Hall told the witnesses he was taking the mother to the bank to get the rest of the money, and if he wasn’t paid, he was going to take her to Ohio and kill her.

The suspect vehicle returned to the house around 20 minutes later. The victim initially told officers she was fine, but once in the house, she confirmed what witnesses had previously told responding units, as well as said Hall had choked her as well.

Court documents said Hall told officers the victim went with him per her own request as a favor, but the other victim was upset he was not taken as well. Hall denied any altercation took place.

Hall was taken into custody at the house. Officers seized his phone and money, and Hall then told them the victims owed him.

Hall is charged with robbery, simple assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, strangulation, terroristic threats and several drug counts.

