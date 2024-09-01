Coroner called to crash in Redstone Township

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews have been called to a deadly crash in Fayette County.
Fayette County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the 250 block of Stone Church Road in Redstone Township at 4:46 p.m. on Sunday.
Investigators say the coroner has also been called.
Channel 11 is heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group