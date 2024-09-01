Coroner called to crash in Redstone Township

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews have been called to a deadly crash in Fayette County.

Fayette County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the 250 block of Stone Church Road in Redstone Township at 4:46 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the coroner has also been called.

Channel 11 is heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

