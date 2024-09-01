Local

Pittsburgh Police investigating suspicious death of ‘young female’

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police say an investigation is underway after a young female was found dead in a house.

Officers were called to the 200 block of East Ohio Street in Allegheny Center at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They say the female was dead inside the house. They consider her death suspicious.

The female’s exact age has not been released at this time. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner will release more details as the investigation continues.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

