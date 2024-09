MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Butler County are looking for a missing teen girl.

The Middlesex Township Police Department said she is a 17-year-old named Marley.

She was last seen on Jason Drive at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Police ask anyone with information on her location to call their department at 724-898-3533.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group