Pittsburgh man sentenced to prison for sexually exploiting teen while on supervised release

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was sentenced to prison for sexually exploiting a teen while on federal supervised release for a previous conviction, the Department of Justice says.

Anthony Hill, 44, was convicted on July 29, 2008, for possession of material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

While serving a term of supervised release for this conviction, Hill committed new offenses in 2024, the DOJ says.

Between February 28, 2024, and April 18, 2024, Hill received sexually explicit videos of a 17-year-old while communicating with them online.

Hill pleaded guilty to violating federal law and was sentenced on Oct. 8. The sentence includes 20 years of incarceration followed by 20 years of supervised release.

Through his plea, Hill accepted responsibility for the new federal violation and for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the DOJ in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

