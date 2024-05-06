Pittsburgh man violated PFA, charged with kidnapping 12-year-old girl, police say

A Pittsburgh man is facing a list of charges, including kidnapping a minor and simple assault, after allegedly violating a PFA order and taking a 12-year-old from her home.

Pleasant Hills police say they were called at around 9:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a child abduction from an apartment on Cerasi Drive. A woman told officers she filed a PFA against Dhiran Rai, 25, after finding out he had a sexual relationship with her daughter. She said she found him that morning hiding in the girl’s closet, according to court records.

After a brief struggle with the mother, Rai and the girl fled on foot, police say.

Several police departments were called to search for them.

They were found on Mountain View Drive a short time later.

In addition to kidnapping and simple assault, Rai is charged with corruption of minors, evading arrest, criminal trespass and interference with the custody of children.

He was placed in the Allegheny County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15.

©2024 Cox Media Group