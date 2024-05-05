18 hospitalized, over 100 people treated by medics during 2024 Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH — Over 100 people had to be treated by medics at the 2024 Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday.

A UPMC spokesperson said 154 total people were treated at the finish line medical tent and at aid stations that were placed along the marathon route.

Of those 154 people, 18 of them had to be taken to a hospital for further treatment.

UPMC said most of the patients were treated for fainting, musculoskeletal injuries and hypothermia.

To treat hypothermia, some runners were taken to an ice bath and dunked.

At least 300 medical volunteers helped the injured runners.

Medical organizers said they originally expected to treat around 200-300 people.

