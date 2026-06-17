Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor signs new vape shop zoning ordinance

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Corey O’Connor has signed new legislation aimed at limiting the expansion of vape shops across Pittsburgh, including a ban on new vape retailers in Downtown and near schools.

The ordinance, unanimously approved by Pittsburgh City Council and signed by O’Connor on Wednesday, prohibits new vape shops from opening in Downtown, residential zoning districts and within 1,000 feet of schools.

City leaders said the measure is intended to curb the growing number of vape shops in some neighborhoods and commercial corridors.

“We don’t have to deal with the continued proliferation of vape shops. There’s way too many already,” Councilmember Bobby Wilson said, who sponsored the bill.

Under the new rules, any newly established vape shop must also close between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. and is prohibited from offering self-service sales, such as vending machine-style purchases.

O’Connor said city officials have heard concerns from residents about the concentration of vape shops in certain neighborhoods.

“We know that they have created a lot of problems throughout our neighborhoods,” he said. “They’ve monopolized some communities, especially our business districts where you just see vape shop after vape shop.”

Wilson said the ordinance gives the city more control over where vape retailers can operate.

“Through zoning, we essentially told where the vape shops can be in the city of Pittsburgh,” Wilson said. “They can’t be Downtown and they can’t be mostly on our main streets.”

Wilson said the final version of the legislation is stronger and more legally defensible than earlier proposals, which would have restricted vape shops near day cares, churches and parks.

“It is much stronger, it is legally more stronger, it’s a better argument,” Wilson said. “And we tell the vape shops where they can be.”

The ordinance does not affect licensed medical marijuana dispensaries already operating in the city. Existing vape shops also are not impacted by the new zoning restrictions.

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