Pittsburgh City Council votes unanimously to pass restrictions on new vape shops

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to pass restrictions on new vape shops.

The legislation, sponsored by Councilman Bobby Wilson, creates a new zoning category for retailers selling tobacco, inhalant and cannabinoid products, including electronic nicotine delivery systems, CBD products, Delta-8 THC and Delta-10 THC. Licensed medical marijuana dispensaries would not be affected.

Under the proposal, new vape shops would be prohibited from opening within 1,000 feet of elementary or secondary schools. They also could not operate between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. and would be barred from offering self-service sales. The legislation would prohibit any new vape shops from opening in the Golden Triangle.

Existing vape shops would not be impacted by the new regulations.

Wilson said the legislation addresses concerns about the growing number of vape shops throughout the city.

“We’re in unregulated territory and to continue down the road of regulating this type of use through this only code is critical,” Wilson said. “I’ve heard numerous concerns about the proliferation of these vape shops, and the damage they are doing to our youth population, and our residential and business communities.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1.6 million youth use e-cigarettes.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania says it supports the legislation and is planning an expansion of its downtown teen center. Leaders say the measure would help reduce access to addictive products and improve conditions for children and teenagers.

Ona Mogotsi, the organization’s 2026 Youth of the Year, said she has seen vaping’s impact on young people firsthand.

“I just see the effect it has on people,” Mogotsi said. “Sometimes I see it carrying on to college for people who have graduated already and then influencing younger youth into creating that cycle.”

The legislation also received support from the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, which cited concerns about the impact some vape shops have on the downtown business district.

Jack Dougherty, senior vice president of economic development and public policy for the organization, said some shops contribute to negative street-level conditions through excessive signage, bright lighting and signs placed in public rights-of-way.

The partnership’s president and CEO, Jeremy Waldrup, said the legislation could help address broader concerns about public safety and quality of life downtown.

Council members also voiced support for the proposal.

“It’s important for all of us on Council to prioritize the health, safety and wellbeing of our neighbors,” said Councilperson Erika Strassburger. “This ordinance is an important cornerstone in our mission to make Pittsburgh every family’s first choice.”

Wilson said there are approximately 30 vape shops operating in downtown Pittsburgh.

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