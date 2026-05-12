Pittsburgh Mills Mall owners to go to trial over property’s road condition

PITTSBURGH — The owners of the Pittsburgh Mills Mall are headed to a criminal trial.

Last year, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office charged Namdar Realty with a misdemeanor count of creating a public nuisance due to the condition of the mall’s roads.

On Monday, our crew saw that some work had been done to repair potholes.

But it‘s not enough to avoid court proceedings from going forward. Online court records show that the trial is set to begin on July 27.

Namdar Realty also faces more than $17 million in fines. Those have been appealed to the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court.

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