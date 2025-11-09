Pittsburgh named Thrive Outside community

PITTSBURGH — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is celebrating Pittsburgh being named a Thrive Outside community.

Pittsburgh joins Philadelphia in earning this national recognition, which state officials say is extra special because Pennsylvania is the only state with two Thrive Outside communities. There are only 15 designated communities nationwide.

“Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is investing in communities like Pittsburgh to ensure that everyone has access to the health, economic, and social benefits of the outdoors,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.

The designation was announced earlier in the week at the Frick Environmental Center in Pittsburgh, where community, philanthropic and national outdoor leaders gathered to celebrate.

The Thrive Outside initiative is led nationally by the Outdoor Foundation and aims to increase outdoor access for young people and families.

In Pittsburgh, the effort is spearheaded by the Outdoor Inclusion Coalition, a nonprofit focused on creating year-round adventure programs and nature-based learning experiences.

The initiative is supported by Pennsylvania-based organizations, including Dick’s Sporting Goods and The Public Lands Fund, which provide funding and community engagement support.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group