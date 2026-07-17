Pittsburgh Penguins announce 2026-27 regular season schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced the 2026-27 regular season schedule.

The season picks up where last season ended, at Xfinity Mobile Arena, to play the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The first home game will be held on Oct. 3 against the Montreal Canadiens. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

The Penguins noted the following games as season highlights:

Nov. 25 vs. Calgary and Nov. 28 vs. Toronto: The Penguins are home for the holidays as they host the Flames for the team’s annual game on the night before Thanksgiving and the Maple Leafs on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

The Penguins are home for the holidays as they host the Flames for the team’s annual game on the night before Thanksgiving and the Maple Leafs on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. Dec. 29 vs. Carolina: The Penguins host the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Hurricanes for the first of two visits to Pittsburgh.

The Penguins host the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Hurricanes for the first of two visits to Pittsburgh. Jan. 1 vs. Minnesota: Penguins fans can ring in the new year with the team when the Wild make their only trip to Pittsburgh on New Year’s Day.

Penguins fans can ring in the new year with the team when the Wild make their only trip to Pittsburgh on New Year’s Day. Jan. 31 vs. Philadelphia: The Flyers visit the Penguins for the first time since the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a classic Keystone State matchup.

The Flyers visit the Penguins for the first time since the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs in a classic Keystone State matchup. March 13 vs. Washington: Following Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin meet for their final matchup in Pittsburgh during the 2026-27 regular season.

Following Pittsburgh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin meet for their final matchup in Pittsburgh during the 2026-27 regular season. April 3 vs. Philadelphia: It’s the Battle of Pennsylvania as the Penguins host their cross-state rivals in their final home game of the regular season.

Single game tickets go on sale on Aug. 5.

Click here to sign up for presale.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group