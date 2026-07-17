Some Picklesburgh vendors take a break, others stick around amid another day of poor air quality

PITTSBURGH — The very first Picklesburgh was held 11 years ago in 2015, and it seems to be getting bigger every year.

“It’s a little tradition we have. Every year we come down, get a big pickle, a pickle balloon, and a stuffed pickle,” said Kylee Ritenour of Scottdale. “It’s something that’s super unique, I feel like, to the city.

But smoke from the Canadian wildfires proved to be a challenge.

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While the city closed pools and canceled other outdoor events Friday, Picklesburgh organizers made the decision to continue with the festival.

“I was a little worried because I have asthma, but I brought my inhaler with me,” said Sydney, who came to Picklesburgh from Michigan. “We’re gonna maybe look for some masks, but we decided since we’re here, we have to come. We traveled all the way here so we’ll be cautious, but nothing can stop me from coming to Picklesburgh today.”

One of the festival’s musical acts pulled out because of air quality concerns.

In a post to social media, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said it’s giving vendors and staff flexibility to decide what’s best for them and is encouraging everyone to use their best judgment.

Reed Baker with Mancini’s Bread told Channel 11 it’s an event he and others don’t want to miss, even with the thick blanket of smoke.

“We seem to be equal to or bigger than last year, so it doesn’t appear to be affecting business right now,” Baker told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek. “The smoke’s not holding people back from coming to Picklesburgh.”

Some vendors decided to pull out of Friday’s festivities.

Eat’n Park posted on social media that because of the air quality, they were skipping Picklesburgh Friday and would come back on Saturday.

People said they’re glad the whole event wasn’t canceled for the day.

“No, actually I feel like it’s calmed down since the last few days, so I don’t think it’s that bad out here at all,” Ritenour said. “I’m glad we still came even though it was a little bit of an issue.”

“Glad they didn’t cancel it?” Havranek asked.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Ritenour said.

If you were hesitant to come out Friday because of the smoke, Picklesburgh continues throughout the weekend.

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