Wildfire smoke in Pennsylvania: What’s closed in the Pittsburgh region?

Canadian wildfire smoke has prompted a Code Purple Air Quality alert for all of Pennsylvania on Friday.
- Click here for photos shared from around the area
- Click here to check the current air quality readings
- Click here to see the hours increases
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Protection, a Code Purple alert means everyone should avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities, and sensitive groups such as children, elderly residents, and those with respiratory illnesses should avoid all outdoor activity.
Because of the impact, pools, events and more are closing across the Pittsburgh region.
If you would like to let us know about a closing, email us at desk@wpxi.com
We’ll have the latest below throughout the day:
ALLEGHENY COUNTY
Amusement Parks
Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild & Soakzone will all be closed Friday due to the air quality alert.
"Our team is closely monitoring conditions and will provide an update as air quality returns to safe levels for operation," Kennywood said in its social media post.
Pools
All Allegheny County pools will remain closed on Friday
CITY OF PITTSBURGH
City of Pittsburgh’s outdoor public programs
The following facilities and programs will be closed:
- All City Pools
- Northside Farmers Market
- Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park
- Community Pop-Up Concert in Mellon Park
- Roving Art Car
Carousel Closed
The PNC Carousel in Schenley Plaza is closed on Friday
Washington County
Horse Racing Canceled
Live horse racing at Hollywood Casino at the Meadows has been canceled
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