Wildfire smoke in Pennsylvania: What’s closed in the Pittsburgh region?

Canadian wildfire smoke has prompted a Code Purple Air Quality alert for all of Pennsylvania on Friday.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Protection, a Code Purple alert means everyone should avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities, and sensitive groups such as children, elderly residents, and those with respiratory illnesses should avoid all outdoor activity.

Because of the impact, pools, events and more are closing across the Pittsburgh region.

If you would like to let us know about a closing, email us at desk@wpxi.com

We’ll have the latest below throughout the day:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Amusement Parks

Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild & Soakzone will all be closed Friday due to the air quality alert.

"Our team is closely monitoring conditions and will provide an update as air quality returns to safe levels for operation," Kennywood said in its social media post.

Pools

All Allegheny County pools will remain closed on Friday

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

City of Pittsburgh’s outdoor public programs

The following facilities and programs will be closed:

All City Pools

Northside Farmers Market

Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park

Community Pop-Up Concert in Mellon Park

Roving Art Car

Carousel Closed

The PNC Carousel in Schenley Plaza is closed on Friday

Washington County

Horse Racing Canceled

Live horse racing at Hollywood Casino at the Meadows has been canceled

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