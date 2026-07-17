Wildfire smoke prompts Code Purple Air Quality Alert for all of Pennsylvania on Friday

PITTSBURGH — A Code Purple air quality alert is in effect for the entire commonwealth today for the first time ever. Very unhealthy to hazardous air quality is expected throughout the day, with the thickest smoke likely being this afternoon and early evening as we get another push of northwesterly winds. Try to limit your time outside today. Those who are more sensitive should avoid going outdoors if possible.

Winds start to turn more southwesterly tonight, which will finally take the smoke away after midnight. Air quality will be much better by Saturday morning, but a few showers or even an isolated storm will be possible as the next system approaches.

The highest threat for a storm Saturday will come during the afternoon and evening, with severe weather possible around dinnertime. The main impacts from the strongest storms would be damaging winds and hail, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Behind the cold front, we’ll enjoy a more seasonable and less humid day on Sunday. More smoke is possible thanks to another round of northerly winds, although it shouldn’t be nearly as bad as what we’re experiencing now.

Expect seasonable, if not slightly cooler than average temperatures much of next week.

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