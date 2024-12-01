Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation launches girls’ youth hockey program

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation announced a new girls’ hockey program on Sunday.

In partnership with the NHL and NHLPA, the Penguins Foundation created the Pittsburgh Pennies Girls Hockey Program. The foundation says the program is part of the team’s ongoing efforts to expand hockey’s accessibility and inclusivity and foster gender equality within the sport.

The program name also pays homage to Pittsburgh’s first women’s hockey team. The Pittsburgh Pennies were established in 1972 and players aged 9 to 50 competed in the Mid-Atlantic Women’s Hockey League across the Northeast and Canada.

This initiative invests nearly $300,000 over two seasons and will build on the Penguins’ community hockey programming to ensure “sustainable growth and widespread adoption” of girls’ hockey. The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation will work directly with amateur hockey associations to grow participation and excitement in the sport through long-term programs.

Which, according to USA Hockey, girls’ hockey participation is already growing. They say participation in Western Pennsylvania has increased 80% over the last 15 years, from 804 players in 2008-09 to 1,450 players in 2023-24. Participation has increased by 65% nationwide in the last 15 years.

Pittsburgh Pennies kicks off on Monday with a sold-out skills clinic for girls ages 10 to 12. At this event, members of the original Pittsburgh Pennies will meet with the young athletes and talk about Pittburgh’s legacy in women’s hockey.

There are also other Pennies plans in the works, including a series of clinics, the fourth annual HER Hockey Game and Try Hockey for Free events.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program or wanting to register their interest for future events, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group