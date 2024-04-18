Local

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jeff Carter retires

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Jeff Carter Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter (77) celebrates his short-handed goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter is retiring.

The Penguins posted a congratulatory message to Carter at the conclusion of their Wednesday night game against the New York Islanders.

Carter entered the NHL in 2003 and joined the Penguins in 2021.

Carter played in 1,321 games, scored 442 goals and notched 409 assists in his career.

