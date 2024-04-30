Jury gets case in John Chapman murder trial

LAS VEGAS — John Chapman’s murder case has been handed over to the jury in Las Vegas Federal Court.

Chapman is accused of kidnapping and killing Bethel Park woman Jaime Feden in 2019.

Attorneys on both sides presented their closing arguments Tuesday afternoon, then gave the case to the jury to deliberate.

>> Timeline of Bethel Park woman’s disappearance, man’s alleged confession of her murder

Channel 11′s Amy Hudak was the only local reporter there as witnesses from the Pittsburgh area took the stand. We were in court as a motive, smoking gun and the defense were revealed.

>> Prosecution rests in John Chapman murder trial, defense calls first witness

During the trial, we learned that Feden was receiving money from a trust fund after her mother’s death.

>> What you need to know about Bethel Park woman’s death, man charged in her disappearance

Feden’s uncle Keith Lewis testified that he and his wife helped manage the trust fund. The prosecution says the $200 per week Feden was getting from the trust fund was being siphoned into Chapman’s bank account.

The defense said that this killing wasn’t intentional, it was accidental, arguing that there is much more to the story and that Feden and Chapman had a unique relationship.

Chapman and Feden knew each other for about 10 years and their relationship was very on-again, off-again.

>> Ex-wife of man suspected of murdering Bethel Park woman in 2019 speaks out

Photos of Feden off of a deleted drive on one of Chapman’s cell phones were presented in court. The pictures showed Feden zip-tied to a signpost in the Nevada desert with duct tape covering her mouth and nose.

The defense argued that Feden consented to be tied up and duct taped when she was intimate with Chapman and that’s what the two were doing in the desert when she died.

If Chapman is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison with no chance of parole.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group