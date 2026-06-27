Pittsburgh Penguins select forward Liam Ruck as their first pick in the NHL Draft

RANKIN, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Penguins have selected forward Liam Ruck as the first pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Ruck, 18, was the 22nd overall pick in the draft.

He played for the Medicine Hat Tigers before being drafted.

According to our partners at PGHHockeyNOW.com, Ruck is a Canadian native who is 6 feet tall and around 176 pounds.

Ruck is recognized as a high-scoring player, collecting 45 goals and 104 points in 68 games. He also had eight goals in 14 playoff games.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group