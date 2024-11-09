Pittsburgh Pet Expo returns to David L. Lawrence Convention Center for 2024

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pet Expo has returned to the Steel City for more fun.

It is being held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this year.

It kicked off on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone looking to enjoy the event but missed the first two days can still attend between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Organizers say it is a great event for people looking to become pet owners.

“We have about 300 vendors, out of which about 20 to 30 are rescue groups doing - not onsite adoptions, but you can at least make that first connection,” said Show Manager Rocco Lamanna.

Some of this year’s highlights include the National Dachshund Race and the Pork Chop Revue event which showcased talented pigs.

A pet costume contest will be held on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Reptiles and birds are welcome.

Vaccines and microchipping are also available.

