Pittsburgh Pirate Paul Skenes wins National League Cy Young Award

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirate Paul Skenes has been named the winner of the 2025 National League Cy Young Award.

The Pirates said Skenes, 23, is the third pitcher in the team’s history to win the award, after Vernon Law in 1960 and Doug Drabek in 1990.

In his 32 starts in the 2025 season, Skenes was 10-10 with a 1.97 ERA (187.2ip/41er) and had 216 strikeouts with a batting average against of .199. He is the third Pirate to finish the season with a sub-2.00 ERA.

“Paul is incredibly deserving of the Cy Young Award and all that it represents. His preparation, competitiveness and poise reflect the toughness, heart and pride that define Pittsburgh,” said Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting. “He’s a leader who holds himself to the highest standard and makes everyone around him better. Just as meaningful as his performance on the field is his commitment to giving back — especially his support for those who have served, and continue to serve, in our armed forces. We are incredibly proud of Paul and grateful to have someone of his character representing our organization and our city.”

Skenes won the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2024, making him the second Major League player to win that award and the Cy Young Award in consecutive seasons. Dwight Gooden did it with the Mets in 1984-85.

