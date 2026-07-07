Pittsburgh Pirates’ Konnor Griffin to be sidelined 8-10 weeks with finger injury

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates’ injury woes continue, and the biggest blow was struck on Tuesday when it was announced that starting shortstop Konnor Griffin will be out 8 to 10 weeks with an injury to the sagittal band in his left ring finger. The Pirates placed him on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to July 6).

“It’s a punch in the gut,” manager Don Kelly said ahead of Tuesday’s game. “Konnor is a huge part of the team.”

Griffin will wear a splint for about six weeks before he’s reassessed by the team’s medical staff, according to Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk. The Pirates believe the injury occurred while Griffin made an acrobatic diving catch against the Nationals on Sunday afternoon.

Griffin just returned from the IL on June 26 after missing nearly a month with a right forearm strain. The rookie sensation has a .276/.332/.404 batting line with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 25 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 59 games to start his big-league career.

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