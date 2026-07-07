SHARPSBURG, Pa. — A semi-truck rolled over on a bridge in Allegheny County.

The crash happened on the 62nd Street Bridge, on the Sharpsburg side, just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Sources tell Channel 11 that a corrosive liquid is leaking out of the vehicle. Allegheny County HAZMAT crews have been called to the scene and the Department of Environmental Protection has been notified.

According to information shared by PennDOT, all lanes of Route 8 northbound on both sides of the bridge are shut down.

Semi-truck rolls over on bridge in Allegheny County, begins leaking ‘corrosive liquid,’ sources say A semi-truck rolled over on a bridge in Allegheny County. (WPXI/WPXI)

PennDOT estimates the bridge will remain closed until at least 1 a.m.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for the latest information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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