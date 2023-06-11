Pittsburgh Police asking for public’s help in finding a missing man

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing man they say may be in need of medical attention.

Michael Hanley, 28, from Charleroi was last seen in the North Shore at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Hanley is 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black Pittsburgh Pirates t-shirt with yellow lettering, khaki shorts, grey “Hey Dudes” shoes, a grey baseball cap and sunglasses with yellow lenses.

Anyone with information on Hanley’s location is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group