Pittsburgh police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

By WPXI.com News Staff

Sabrina Newland

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Sabrina Newland is missing from the East Side area of the city. She was last seen on the evening of July 18.

She’s 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 85 pounds. Newland has a nose ring, curly ponytail with a pink scarf, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a white, green and purple jacket, black shorts and black and white marble-colored Crocs.

Newland is known to spend time on the East Side, including Homewood and Wilkinsburg.

Anyone with information should call 412-323-7141 or 911.

