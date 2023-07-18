See which ZIP codes in the Pittsburgh region have the highest earning residents

PITTSBURGH — Three relatively small enclaves in the region — one in Allegheny County, one in Washington and one in Westmoreland — are the ZIP codes with the highest median household income, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Venetia (15367) in Washington County, with about 3,200 households, Bradford Woods (15015) in northern Allegheny County, with about 500 households, and Harrison City (15636) in Westmoreland County, with about 4,300 households, all topped $140,000 in median household income to rank as the top three highest-earning communities in the region, based on 2021 estimates by the Census Bureau.

Venetia was by far ranked No. 1 with a median income more than $16,000 higher than the No. 2 ZIP Code Tabulation Area (ZCTA), which are geographic areas that roughly correspond to the Postal Code.

The List of Wealthiest Communities in the Pittsburgh region included ZCTAs with populations of greater than 1,000.

