Get tickets to 4 Pittsburgh shows for $80 with LiveNation Summer’s Live promotion

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Fans can get tickets to four different Pittsburgh shows for $80 through LiveNation’s Summer’s Live promotion.

The offer is valid from July 19 through Aug. 1, and applies to many select events at different local venues.

Many local shows are included in the promotion, such as Foreigner’s farewell tour, Gavin DeGraw, Boys Like Girls and Nickelback.

The $80 price includes all fees. Taxes will be added as applicable.

Click here for a list of shows included in the promotion.

