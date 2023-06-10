Local

Police locate missing 10-year-old boy with autism from Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — At around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Pittsburgh Police said that Johnson had been located.

Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy with autism.

Officers say Skyler Johnson, 10, was last seen on Penn Avenue and Millvale Avenue in Garfield.

Johnson is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.

He is wearing a long sleeve pink, tie-dyed shirt, light pink pants and red white and blue shoes.

The boy was walking with his grandmother when he ran towards Friendship.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800 or to call 911.

