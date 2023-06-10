Police locate missing 10-year-old boy with autism from Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — At around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Pittsburgh Police said that Johnson had been located.

UPDATE: Skyler Johnson has been located by Zone 5 officers. Thank you to everyone who shared the information.



Original post: pic.twitter.com/EbHiX9aXQy — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 10, 2023

Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy with autism.

Officers say Skyler Johnson, 10, was last seen on Penn Avenue and Millvale Avenue in Garfield.

Johnson is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.

He is wearing a long sleeve pink, tie-dyed shirt, light pink pants and red white and blue shoes.

The boy was walking with his grandmother when he ran towards Friendship.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800 or to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group