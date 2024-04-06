Pittsburgh police searching for missing out-of-town man last seen at North Shore bar

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help from the public in the search for a missing man who’s not from the area.

Police say Brandon Shunk, 23, was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday at Tequila Cowboy on the city’s North Shore. Shunk was reportedly “extremely intoxicated” at the time.

Shunk is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Shunk was last seen wearing the exact outfit in the photo attached to this article: a Pirates hat, a Penguins jersey and black pants.

Anyone with information on where Shunk may be should call police at 412-323-7141 or 911.

