TUESDAY AM: One thing you can do right now to lower energy costs for your home

The average cost for electricity and gas per household runs between two and three hundred dollars each month.

Add that to internet, cellphone, cable, water and streaming service bills -- the average U.S. household pays just under $7,000 every year for utilities.

Tuesday on Channel 11 Morning News at 6:30 a.m., Consumer Adviser Clark Howard will show you one thing you can do right now to find out of you are leaking money in your house and how to keep that cash in your wallet.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group