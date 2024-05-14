New tool from Pennsylvania Department of Health shows where ticks are prevalent

Just in time for National Lyme Disease Awareness Month, the Pennsylvania Department of Health launched a new online dashboard to provide Pennsylvania residents and health care providers with information about tickborne diseases.

The online dashboard not only pinpoints where ticks are prevalent but also shows the latest state data on tickborne disease activity.

If you are out in a wooded area with tall grass or a lot of leaves, you're at the greatest risk of being exposed to ticks.

If you are out in a wooded area with tall grass or a lot of leaves, you’re at the greatest risk of being exposed to ticks.

Pennsylvania is ranked ninth in the country for Lyme disease, which is the most commonly reported tickborne disease

Click here for more on the dashboard.

