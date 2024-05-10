Local

Pittsburgh Public Safety adds ‘Safer Together Coordinator’ to staff

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Safer Together Coordinator Pittsburgh Public Safety's Zone 1 Safer Together Coordinator, Jess Farrell

PITTSBURGH — A new Pittsburgh Public Safety employee has been introduced to the community.

Jess Farrell will act as the Zone 1 Safer Together Coordinator.

Coordinators work to build and strengthen relationships, partnerships and communication among the city’s Public Safety bureaus — administration, police, fire, EMS and animal control — city offices and the resident-led Public Safety Zone Councils.

Public safety questions, suggestions and concerns about Zone 1 can be directed to Farrell at jessica.farrell@pittsburghpa.gov.

