Pittsburgh Public Safety adds ‘Safer Together Coordinator’ to staff

PITTSBURGH — A new Pittsburgh Public Safety employee has been introduced to the community.

Jess Farrell will act as the Zone 1 Safer Together Coordinator.

Coordinators work to build and strengthen relationships, partnerships and communication among the city’s Public Safety bureaus — administration, police, fire, EMS and animal control — city offices and the resident-led Public Safety Zone Councils.

Public safety questions, suggestions and concerns about Zone 1 can be directed to Farrell at jessica.farrell@pittsburghpa.gov.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group