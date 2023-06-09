Local

Oakland water main break closes Pittsburgh Public Schools administration building

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools Central Administration Building is closed today due to a water main break in Oakland that has left the facility without water.

Crews are working in the area of Winthrop and S. Dithridge streets to repair the 12-inch line.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority estimates service will be restored around noon.

PPS staff will work remotely but may access the building if needed, a school spokeswoman said.

Visit www.pgh2o.com for updates on the break.

