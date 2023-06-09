2 suspects in custody after police pursuit following shooting in McKees Rocks

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two suspects are in custody after a police pursuit following a shooting in McKees Rocks on Thursday.

According to police, the two men were suspects in connection with a shooting that took place about an hour before in the 100 block of Bell Avenue.

Once on scene, first responders found a woman with shrapnel wounds to her shin, hand and cheek. That woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

As police started their investigation, they were able to identify the suspect’s car as a white Audi sedan with Maryland plates.

Police put out a BOLO for the man around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and nearly 20 minutes later, the car was spotted in McKees Rocks.

Police tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off and nearly hit a police officer with his car. Two police officers then fired their guns at the car.

From there, multiple police agencies started a pursuit of the white car. Officers tried to use a spike strip to stop the car, but authorities say the driver nearly hit another police officer. That officer then fired at the white car and it eventually stopped in the 100 block of North Petrie Drive in Robinson. Township.

Two men were taken into custody in the woods. Police say the driver, 28-year-old Steven Bryant, from Maryland, had a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to a hospital. The passenger, 32-year-old Gaj Walker, from Pittsburgh, was placed under arrest.

Allegheny County police say they’ll speak to the district attorney’s office in terms of charges.

