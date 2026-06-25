Pittsburgh Regional Transit offers advice for travel during Commercial Street Bridge Replacement

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT’s project to replace the aging Commercial Street Bridge will shut down the Parkway East for nearly a month, and Pittsburgh Regional Transit is offering advice on how to get around.

>>> What you need to know about the Commercial Street Bridge Replacement, upcoming Parkway East closure <<<

The Parkway East (I-376) will close in both directions between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and the Edgewood/Swissvale interchange from July 10 through Aug. 3

According to PRT, PennDOT expects the project to cause major congestion and encourages drivers to use public transit instead.

Drivers can park at one of PRT’s free park and ride lots and take a bus on the Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway to get past most of the traffic, officials say.

The East Busway is a dedicated bus-only roadway that bypasses traffic, connecting eastern Allegheny County and Downtown Pittsburgh.

“Public transit offers commuters an opportunity to avoid some of the worst congestion,” PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman said. “Once our buses reach the East Busway, they’re traveling in their own dedicated corridor instead of sitting in traffic. If you’ve never tried PRT for your daily commute, this is a great time to give it a try.”

Riders can use any of these park and ride locations:

Alpine Village Park and Ride

Address: 1559 Golden Mile Hwy Monroeville, PA 15146



Parking spaces: 245



Cost to park: Free



Served by: P12 -Holiday Park Flyer

Monroeville Mall Park and Ride

Address: 200 Mall Circle Dr, Monroeville Mall, Monroeville, PA 15146 (By Dick’s Sporting Goods)



Parking spaces: 240



Cost to park: Free



Served by: P67-Monroeville Flyer, 67-Monroeville (recommended for Downtown access), and P68-Braddock Hills Flyer

Beulah Church Park and Ride (Beulah Presbyterian Church)

Address: 2500 McCrady Rd, Churchill, PA 15235



Parking spaces: 100



Cost to park: Free



Served by: P67-Monroeville Flyer, P16-Penn Hills Flyer, 67 -Monroeville

Forest Hills Park and Ride

Address: 2601 Ardmore Blvd Pittsburgh, PA 15221



Parking spaces: 168



Cost to park: Free



Served by: 69-Trafford, P69-Trafford Flyer, P76 -Lincoln Highway Flyer

Wilkinsburg Park and Ride (Wilkinsburg Station, East Busway)

Address: 450 Brushton Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15208 (additional entrance at Wallace Avenue at Pitt Street)



Parking spaces: 734



Cost to park: Free



Served by: P1-East Busway-All Stops (to Downtown), P3-East Busway Oakland (to Oakland)

If the East Busway park and ride lots are full, riders can also use this one:

Duquesne Park and Ride

Address: Route Duquesne Boulevard at Library Place, Duquesne, PA 15110



Parking spaces: 311



Cost to park: Free



Served by: P7-McKeesport Flyer, 61C-McKeesport-Homestead, 59-Mon Valley

PRT plans to temporarily suspend construction on the University Line project in Oakland during the Commercial Street Bridge replacement to minimize congestion.

Travelers may still experience delays in and around Squirrel Hill, Edgewood, Swissvale, and eastern Allegheny County due to increased traffic on PennDOT’s detour routes, PRT says.

Riders are encouraged to give themselves extra travel time.

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