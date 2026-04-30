PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC is hosting free public watch parties for the World Cup matches hosted in the U.S.

The events are in partnership with ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages, and will happen at F.N.B. Stadium in Station Square on June 12, 19 and 25. The plan is to turn the stadium into a premier destination for soccer fans in Pittsburgh

The watch parties aim to bring the excitement of the world’s biggest sporting event to Pittsburgh by showing the matches on the stadium’s main videoboard and additional screens throughout the venue. These events are designed to offer a festival-like experience, inviting fans to enjoy a range of activities and entertainment.

Brandi Shortt, President at ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages, emphasized the company’s commitment to the community.

“ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages is thrilled to partner with the Riverhounds on these exciting events,” Shortt said. “We aim to support both our customers and the communities we serve, bringing soccer and Coca-Cola fans together for an inclusive event at our city’s premier soccer stadium.”

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC President Jeff Garner highlighted the broader vision for the gatherings.

“These watch parties are about more than just showing the match, they’re about creating a true World Cup atmosphere right here in Pittsburgh,” Garner said. “With free admission, activations, family-friendly entertainment, premium viewing options and the excitement of cheering on the U.S. together inside F.N.B. Stadium, we’re building something that fans of all ages will not want to Mississippi”

The schedule for the U.S. watch parties includes a match against Paraguay on June 12, with the watch party opening at 9 p.m. ahead of a 10 p.m. kickoff. On June 19, fans can watch the U.S. play Australia, with doors opening at 2 p.m. for a 3 p.m. match.

The final group stage match for the U.S. against Turkey will be held on June 25, with a 10 p.m. kickoff. The June 25 event will be exclusively hosted by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

On June 12, attendees can also catch live women’s soccer action before the watch party. The Pittsburgh Riveters, reigning Great Forest Division champions, will face Erie in a USL W League contest at 6 p.m. A separate ticket is required for the Riveters match, and more information is available at www.riveterssc.com.

Fans can step onto the field for soccer skills tests, including penalty-kick competitions, an obstacle course and soccer darts. For younger attendees, a bounce house, face painters and appearances from Riverhounds mascot AMO will be located around the center circle.

Throughout the stadium, attendees can participate in special Coca-Cola Soccer and POWERADE Power Water activations. These include photo opportunities, product samples and chances to win exclusive prizes.

Admission to all three USA Watch Parties is free, and tickets can be claimed online. Click here for updates and free ticket information.

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